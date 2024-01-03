Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-4, Florida State 6-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will stay at home for another game and welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Florida State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bisons by a score of 78-75. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Florida State, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Primo Spears, who scored 16 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Georgia Tech's good fortune finally ran out last Sunday. They fell 72-64 to the Wolf Pack.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of Baye Ndongo, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

The Seminoles' loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Yellow Jackets, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida State and Georgia Tech were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Florida State came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Will Florida State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.