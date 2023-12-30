Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Lipscomb 8-6, Florida State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Florida State Seminoles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.2% better than the opposition, a fact Lipscomb proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Lions, posting a 101-55 victory at home. That 101-55 margin sets a new team best for Lipscomb this season.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Eagles on Friday, taking the game 67-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Florida State.

Florida State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jalen Warley, who scored 12 points.

The Bisons pushed their record up to 8-6 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Seminoles, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Lipscomb and Florida State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Lipscomb was pulverized by Florida State 97-60 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Can Lipscomb avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.