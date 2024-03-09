Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Miami 15-15, Florida State 15-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida State is 9-1 against Miami since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Florida State found out the hard way on Tuesday. The match between them and the Panthers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Seminoles falling 88-73 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Florida State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Cam Corhen, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Darin Green Jr., who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 67-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Miami didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Seminoles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 15-15.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida State beat Miami 84-75 when the teams last played back in January. Will Florida State repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.