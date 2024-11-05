Halftime Report

A win for Florida State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Kentucky 43-31.

If Florida State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, N. Kentucky will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: N. Kentucky 0-0, Florida State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Kentucky Norse will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Florida State Seminoles. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center.

Looking back to last season, N. Kentucky finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Florida State also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.

N. Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-13 record against the spread.

Odds

Florida State is a big 8-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

