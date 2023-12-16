Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: SMU 6-4, Florida State 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will head out on the road to face off against the Florida State Seminoles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. SMU is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Mustangs had to settle for a 76-74 defeat against the Sun Devils. SMU was up 63-50 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Zhuric Phelps, who scored 24 points along with nine rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Chuck Harris was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 88-72 fall against the Bulls. Florida State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Florida State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jamir Watkins, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Mustangs' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Seminoles, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SMU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Florida State is a 4.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

