Halftime Report

Va. Tech fell flat on their face against Wake Forest last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Va. Tech is up 30-27 over Florida State. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 22 points.

If Va. Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, Florida State will have to make due with a 7-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Va. Tech 9-4, Florida State 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State does have the home-court advantage, but Va. Tech is expected to win by 1.5 points.

After a string of four wins, Va. Tech's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They suffered a grim 86-63 defeat to the Demon Deacons. Va. Tech was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

Despite the defeat, Va. Tech had strong showings from Hunter Cattoor, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds, and Tyler Nickel, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles were able to grind out a solid win over the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, taking the game 82-71.

Chandler Jackson was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Hokies' defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Seminoles, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Everything went Va. Tech's way against Florida State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as Va. Tech made off with a 82-60 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Va. Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Florida State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.