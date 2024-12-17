Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Winthrop 9-3, Florida State 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop is 0-3 against Florida State since November of 2016 but things could change on Tuesday. The two teams will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Eagles know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past five matchups -- so hopefully the Seminoles like a good challenge.

Last Thursday, Winthrop blew past Bob Jones U, posting a 103-55 victory. The Eagles have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 22 points or more this season.

Winthrop was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 15.4.

Meanwhile, Florida State earned a 77-64 win over Tulane on Saturday.

Florida State can attribute much of their success to Jamir Watkins, who had 29 points along with five assists. Watkins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Daquan Davis, who had nine points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Winthrop's victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. As for Florida State, their win bumped their record up to 8-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.8 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Winthrop is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Winthrop's opponent in mind: they have a solid 2-0 record against the spread vs Florida State over their last two matchups.

Odds

Florida State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Winthrop, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State has won all of the games they've played against Winthrop in the last 8 years.