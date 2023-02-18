Who's Playing

Boston College @ Florida State

Current Records: Boston College 12-15; Florida State 8-19

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Feb. 18 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

There's no need to mince words: FSU lost to the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 94-54. Guard Darin Green Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, BC received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 77-58 to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The top scorer for the Eagles was guard Mason Madsen (14 points).

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take FSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The losses put FSU at 8-19 and BC at 12-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seminoles are 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 29th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last nine games against Boston College.