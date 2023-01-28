Who's Playing
Clemson @ Florida State
Current Records: Clemson 17-4; Florida State 7-14
What to Know
The #24 Clemson Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Clemson and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-69 at home and FSU taking the second 81-80.
Clemson made easy work of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday and carried off a 72-51 win. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: center PJ Hall (17), guard Brevin Galloway (14), forward Hunter Tyson (12), and forward Chauncey Wiggins (12).
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for FSU as they lost 86-63 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday. Guard Darin Green Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Clemson, who are 11-10 against the spread.
Clemson is now 17-4 while FSU sits at 7-14. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, FSU is stumbling into the game with the 45th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Clemson.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 80
- Feb 02, 2022 - Clemson 75 vs. Florida State 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Florida State 80 vs. Clemson 61
- Dec 29, 2020 - Clemson 77 vs. Florida State 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - Clemson 70 vs. Florida State 69
- Dec 08, 2019 - Florida State 72 vs. Clemson 53
- Feb 19, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Clemson 76 vs. Florida State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 79
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 74
- Feb 05, 2017 - Florida State 109 vs. Clemson 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 65
- Jan 02, 2016 - Clemson 84 vs. Florida State 75