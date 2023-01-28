Who's Playing

Clemson @ Florida State

Current Records: Clemson 17-4; Florida State 7-14

What to Know

The #24 Clemson Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Clemson and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tigers winning the first 75-69 at home and FSU taking the second 81-80.

Clemson made easy work of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday and carried off a 72-51 win. Four players on Clemson scored in the double digits: center PJ Hall (17), guard Brevin Galloway (14), forward Hunter Tyson (12), and forward Chauncey Wiggins (12).

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for FSU as they lost 86-63 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday. Guard Darin Green Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Clemson, who are 11-10 against the spread.

Clemson is now 17-4 while FSU sits at 7-14. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Clemson have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, FSU is stumbling into the game with the 45th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Clemson.