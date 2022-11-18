Who's Playing

Florida @ Florida State

Current Records: Florida 2-1; Florida State 0-3

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will stay at home another game and welcome the Florida Gators at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Seminoles nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

FSU came up short against the Troy Trojans on Monday, falling 79-72. The losing side was boosted by guard Darin Green Jr., who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Florida was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 76-74 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. This was hardly the result the Gators or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Florida Atlantic heading into this game. Forward Colin Castleton did his best for Florida, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to 12 rebounds and five blocks. Castleton has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a solid 7-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won five out of their last seven games against Florida.