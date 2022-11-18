Who's Playing
Florida @ Florida State
Current Records: Florida 2-1; Florida State 0-3
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles will stay at home another game and welcome the Florida Gators at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Seminoles nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
FSU came up short against the Troy Trojans on Monday, falling 79-72. The losing side was boosted by guard Darin Green Jr., who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, Florida was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 76-74 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. This was hardly the result the Gators or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Florida Atlantic heading into this game. Forward Colin Castleton did his best for Florida, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to 12 rebounds and five blocks. Castleton has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a solid 7-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Florida State have won five out of their last seven games against Florida.
- Nov 14, 2021 - Florida 71 vs. Florida State 55
- Dec 12, 2020 - Florida State 83 vs. Florida 71
- Nov 10, 2019 - Florida State 63 vs. Florida 51
- Nov 06, 2018 - Florida State 81 vs. Florida 60
- Dec 04, 2017 - Florida State 83 vs. Florida 66
- Dec 11, 2016 - Florida State 83 vs. Florida 78
- Dec 29, 2015 - Florida State 0 vs. Florida 0