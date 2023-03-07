Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Florida State
Regular Season Records: Georgia Tech 14-17; Florida State 9-22
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Georgia Tech should still be riding high after a victory, while the Seminoles will be looking to right the ship.
A win for FSU just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 82-60 punch to the gut against the Virginia Tech Hokies. FSU was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Matthew Cleveland had a rough evening: he played for 33 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and five turnovers.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech beat the Boston College Eagles 73-65 this past Saturday. Georgia Tech's guard Miles Kelly filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points.
The Seminoles didn't have too much trouble with the Yellow Jackets at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 75-64. Will FSU repeat their success, or does Georgia Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida State have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia Tech.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Florida State 75 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Jan 26, 2022 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Florida State 61
- Mar 13, 2021 - Georgia Tech 80 vs. Florida State 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Tech 76 vs. Florida State 65
- Dec 15, 2020 - Florida State 74 vs. Georgia Tech 61
- Dec 31, 2019 - Florida State 70 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Florida State 69 vs. Georgia Tech 47
- Feb 02, 2019 - Florida State 59 vs. Georgia Tech 49
- Jan 24, 2018 - Florida State 88 vs. Georgia Tech 77
- Jan 25, 2017 - Georgia Tech 78 vs. Florida State 56
- Feb 17, 2016 - Georgia Tech 86 vs. Florida State 80