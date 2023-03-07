Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Florida State

Regular Season Records: Georgia Tech 14-17; Florida State 9-22

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 7 at Greensboro Coliseum in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Georgia Tech should still be riding high after a victory, while the Seminoles will be looking to right the ship.

A win for FSU just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 82-60 punch to the gut against the Virginia Tech Hokies. FSU was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Matthew Cleveland had a rough evening: he played for 33 minutes with 5-for-17 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech beat the Boston College Eagles 73-65 this past Saturday. Georgia Tech's guard Miles Kelly filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points.

The Seminoles didn't have too much trouble with the Yellow Jackets at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 75-64. Will FSU repeat their success, or does Georgia Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last 11 games against Georgia Tech.