Watch Florida State vs. Gonzaga online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream info, time, date

Gonzaga can pretend all it wants, but it probably wholly expected to face Xavier in this game. Coming off of a win against Ohio State on Saturday in a game that it seemed to have pretty well in-hand throughout, the Zags will try to continue their run through the tournament. The Zags didn't play their best basketball over the course of the first weekend, getting a scare from North Carolina-Greensboro in the first round, and they'll need to step it up against an FSU team that is arguably playing its best basketball this season.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 9 seed Florida State

Florida State took a long time to come alive against Xavier, but when it did it was absolutely lights out. Where Xavier plateaued down the stretch of their game, Florida State took the opportunity to bury shot after shot, eventually winning 75-70. With that being said, J.P. Macura can't foul out again, which was a huge part of FSU's win. It will need to pull its head out of the sand a little earlier to play Gonzaga.

About No. 4 seed Gonzaga

For Gonzaga, the word of the weekend was "survive." After a scary game against UNCG and a competitive one against Ohio State (although Gonzaga spent most of that game in the driver's seat), Gonzaga is trying to take on another team that treats every game like borrowed time. Florida State has proven it's no fluke, but Gonzaga wants to at least raise the question as it continues down the road towards its second straight national championship appearance.

Viewing Information

When : Thursday, March 22 at 9:59 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 22 at 9:59 p.m. ET Where : Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

