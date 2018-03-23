Watch Florida State vs. Gonzaga online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream info, time, date
After mounting a huge comeback against No. 1 Xavier, the Florida State Seminoles need to pull another upset
Gonzaga can pretend all it wants, but it probably wholly expected to face Xavier in this game. Coming off of a win against Ohio State on Saturday in a game that it seemed to have pretty well in-hand throughout, the Zags will try to continue their run through the tournament. The Zags didn't play their best basketball over the course of the first weekend, getting a scare from North Carolina-Greensboro in the first round, and they'll need to step it up against an FSU team that is arguably playing its best basketball this season.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
Click here to follow our LIVE bracket
About No. 9 seed Florida State
Florida State took a long time to come alive against Xavier, but when it did it was absolutely lights out. Where Xavier plateaued down the stretch of their game, Florida State took the opportunity to bury shot after shot, eventually winning 75-70. With that being said, J.P. Macura can't foul out again, which was a huge part of FSU's win. It will need to pull its head out of the sand a little earlier to play Gonzaga.
About No. 4 seed Gonzaga
For Gonzaga, the word of the weekend was "survive." After a scary game against UNCG and a competitive one against Ohio State (although Gonzaga spent most of that game in the driver's seat), Gonzaga is trying to take on another team that treats every game like borrowed time. Florida State has proven it's no fluke, but Gonzaga wants to at least raise the question as it continues down the road towards its second straight national championship appearance.
So what side of Gonzaga-FSU do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 15-3 run.
Viewing Information
- When: Thursday, March 22 at 9:59 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Follow along all of Thursday's action in our LIVE blog
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
-
Loyola hold off Nevada in Sweet 16
Sister Jean magic was on Loyola's side during a wild game against Nevada
-
Kentucky vs. Kansas State how to watch
The fifth-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will meet the ninth-seeded Kansas State Wildcats for a shot...
-
Texas A&M vs. Michigan how to watch
The Aggies took out the Tar Heels in resounding fashion and face a new challenge on Thursday...
-
Giannis' brother declares for NBA Draft
Antetokounmpo was relegated to a role off the bench after an up-and-down season at Dayton
-
Expert brackets for the Sweet 16
Everyone's brackets are up in flames, so we might as well try again
-
Haas practices, but sill not cleared
Purdue engineers tried to create a better brace for Haas' broken elbow, but he still is not...