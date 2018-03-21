Watch Florida State vs. Gonzaga online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
After mounting a huge comeback against No. 1 Xavier, Florida State needs to pull another upset
Gonzaga can pretend all it wants, but it probably wholly expected to face Xavier in this game. Coming off of a win against Ohio State on Saturday in a game that it seemed to have pretty well in-hand throughout, the Zags will try to continue their run through the tournament. The Zags didn't play their best basketball over the course of the first weekend, getting a scare from North Carolina-Greensboro in the first round, and they'll need to step it up against an FSU team that is arguably playing its best basketball this season.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
Click here to follow our LIVE bracket
About No. 9 seed Florida State
Florida State took a long time to come alive against Xavier, but when it did it was absolutely lights out. Where Xavier plateaued down the stretch of their game, Florida State took the opportunity to bury shot after shot, eventually winning 75-70. With that being said, J.P. Macura can't foul out again, which was a huge part of FSU's win. It will need to pull its head out of the sand a little earlier to play Gonzaga.
About No. 4 seed Gonzaga
For Gonzaga, the word of the weekend was "survive." After a scary game against UNCG and a competitive one against Ohio State (although Gonzaga spent most of that game in the driver's seat), Gonzaga is trying to take on another team that treats every game like borrowed time. Florida State has proven it's no fluke, but Gonzaga wants to at least raise the question as it continues down the road towards its second straight national championship appearance.
So what side of Gonzaga-FSU do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 15-3 run.
Viewing Information
- When: Thursday, March 22 at 9:59 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
-
Texas A&M vs. Michigan preview
The Aggies took out UNC in resounding fashion and face a new challenge on Thursday in a talented...
-
Villanova vs. West Virginia preview
The Mountaineers face their toughest test yet against No. 1 seed Villanova
-
Nevada vs. Loyola-Chicago preview
Sister Jean and the Ramblers meet a tough test in the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Sweet 16
-
Kentucky vs. Kansas State preview
The fifth-seeded Wildcats will meet 9 seed Kansas State for a shot to advance to the Elite...
-
Purdue vs. Texas Tech preview
The Red Raiders and Boilermakers both won as expected in rounds 1 and 2 to meet in the Sweet...
-
Clemson vs. Kansas preview
If we've learned one thing about this year's March Madness, it's that No. 1 seeds aren't s...