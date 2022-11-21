Who's Playing

Mercer @ Florida State

Current Records: Mercer 2-2; Florida State 0-4

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will stay at home another game and welcome the Mercer Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Bears will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Seminoles came up short against the Florida Gators this past Friday, falling 76-67. The top scorer for FSU was guard Caleb Mills (21 points).

Meanwhile, Mercer picked up a 77-68 victory over the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday.

FSU is now 0-4 while Mercer sits at 2-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Seminoles are 43rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. The Bears' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 88.3 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.