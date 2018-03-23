Watch Florida State vs. Michigan online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

The Wolverines dominated Texas A&M en route to an Elite Eight appearance

No. 3 seed Michigan will meet 9-seed Florida State in the Elite Eight on Saturday after throttling Texas A&M, 99-72, behind a remarkable offensive explosion. The Wolverines are the odds-on favorite to emerge out of the West Region now. However the red-hot Seminoles may have other plans come Saturday.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 3 seed Michigan

The Wolverines hit 14 3-pointers on Thursday en route to a 27-point blowout of Texas A&M, and Mo Wagner was every bit the part of what has made Michigan so dangerous all season. If Wagner can go 8 of 12 and knock down 3 of 3 from beyond the arc Saturday against Florida State, the Wolverines will be dancing their way to San Antonio.

About No. 9 seed Florida State

Florida State was barely picked to win its first-round game, let alone three straight. But the Noles have now knocked off Missouri, 1-seed Xavier and 4-seed Gonzaga en route to an Elite Eight appearance. They are the perfect example of a team coming together at the right time, and Terrance Mann is playing his best ball of the season.

So what side should you back in Michigan vs. FSU? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan-Florida State spread you can bank on over half the time, all from the computer model on a blistering 21-9 run on NCAA Tournament picks.  

Viewing Information

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.      

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Follow Your Bracket Live
VIEW
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices