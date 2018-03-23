Watch Florida State vs. Michigan online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
The Wolverines dominated Texas A&M en route to an Elite Eight appearance
No. 3 seed Michigan will meet 9-seed Florida State in the Elite Eight on Saturday after throttling Texas A&M, 99-72, behind a remarkable offensive explosion. The Wolverines are the odds-on favorite to emerge out of the West Region now. However the red-hot Seminoles may have other plans come Saturday.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 3 seed Michigan
The Wolverines hit 14 3-pointers on Thursday en route to a 27-point blowout of Texas A&M, and Mo Wagner was every bit the part of what has made Michigan so dangerous all season. If Wagner can go 8 of 12 and knock down 3 of 3 from beyond the arc Saturday against Florida State, the Wolverines will be dancing their way to San Antonio.
About No. 9 seed Florida State
Florida State was barely picked to win its first-round game, let alone three straight. But the Noles have now knocked off Missouri, 1-seed Xavier and 4-seed Gonzaga en route to an Elite Eight appearance. They are the perfect example of a team coming together at the right time, and Terrance Mann is playing his best ball of the season.
Viewing Information
- Location: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- When: Saturday, March 24 at 8:49 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
