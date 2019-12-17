Watch Florida State vs. North Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida State vs. North Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
North Florida @ No. 19 Florida State
Current Records: North Florida 7-5; Florida State 8-2
What to Know
The #19 Florida State Seminoles have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Seminoles didn't have too much trouble with the Clemson Tigers last week as they won 72-53. The Seminoles' G Devin Vassell filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday North Florida sidestepped the Southern Miss Golden Eagles for a 72-69 win. The over/under? 141. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered a ten-point spread.
Their wins bumped FSU to 8-2 and North Florida to 7-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and the Ospreys clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Seminoles are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 20-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2018 - Florida State 95 vs. North Florida 81
-
