Watch Florida State vs. North Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

North Florida @ No. 19 Florida State

Current Records: North Florida 7-5; Florida State 8-2

What to Know

The #19 Florida State Seminoles have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Seminoles didn't have too much trouble with the Clemson Tigers last week as they won 72-53. The Seminoles' G Devin Vassell filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday North Florida sidestepped the Southern Miss Golden Eagles for a 72-69 win. The over/under? 141. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered a ten-point spread.

Their wins bumped FSU to 8-2 and North Florida to 7-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and the Ospreys clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.