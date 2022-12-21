Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Florida State
Current Records: Notre Dame 7-4; Florida State 3-10
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 77-62, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Nate Laszewski, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, FSU ended up a good deal behind the St. John's Red Storm when they played this past Saturday, losing 93-79. Despite the loss, the Seminoles got a solid performance out of guard Darin Green Jr., who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Notre Dame is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
It was close but no cigar for Notre Dame as they fell 74-70 to FSU when the two teams previously met in March. Can the Fighting Irish avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won six out of their last ten games against Notre Dame.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Florida State 74 vs. Notre Dame 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Notre Dame 83 vs. Florida State 73
- Mar 04, 2020 - Florida State 73 vs. Notre Dame 71
- Jan 25, 2020 - Florida State 85 vs. Notre Dame 84
- Feb 25, 2019 - Florida State 68 vs. Notre Dame 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Florida State 69
- Mar 10, 2017 - Notre Dame 77 vs. Florida State 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Notre Dame 84 vs. Florida State 72
- Jan 18, 2017 - Florida State 83 vs. Notre Dame 80
- Feb 27, 2016 - Florida State 77 vs. Notre Dame 56