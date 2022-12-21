Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Florida State

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-4; Florida State 3-10

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Notre Dame falling 77-62, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Nate Laszewski, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, FSU ended up a good deal behind the St. John's Red Storm when they played this past Saturday, losing 93-79. Despite the loss, the Seminoles got a solid performance out of guard Darin Green Jr., who shot 8-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Notre Dame is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

It was close but no cigar for Notre Dame as they fell 74-70 to FSU when the two teams previously met in March. Can the Fighting Irish avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last ten games against Notre Dame.