Who's Playing

St. John's @ Florida State

Current Records: St. John's 10-1; Florida State 3-9

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will square off against the St. John's Red Storm at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at FLA Live Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Seminoles proved too difficult a challenge. FSU captured a comfortable 80-63 win. They got double-digit scores from five players: guard Matthew Cleveland (16), guard Darin Green Jr. (15), guard Caleb Mills (13), center Naheem McLeod (12), and forward Cameron Corhen (10).

Meanwhile, St. John's strolled past the New Hamp. Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 64-51. St. John's relied on the efforts of forward David Jones, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks, and center Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

FSU is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought FSU up to 3-9 and the Red Storm to 10-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Seminoles rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only five on average. But St. John's enters the matchup with 9.4 steals per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

FLA Live Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a solid 6-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.