Who's Playing

Stetson @ Florida State

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters and the Florida State Seminoles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Stetson (11-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, FSU was on the positive side of .500 (17-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Hatters will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.