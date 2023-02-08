Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Florida State

Current Records: Syracuse 14-10; Florida State 8-16

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with FSU winning the first 76-71 and 'Cuse taking the second 96-57.

The Orange beat the Boston College Eagles 77-68 this past Saturday. 'Cuse's center Jesse Edwards did his thing and had 27 points in addition to seven boards and four blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday FSU sidestepped the Louisville Cardinals for an 81-78 victory. FSU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jalen Warley led the charge as he had 14 points and five assists.

Everything came up roses for 'Cuse against the Seminoles when the two teams previously met in March of last year as the squad secured a 96-57 win. The Orange's win shoved FSU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won five out of their last nine games against Syracuse.