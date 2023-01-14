Who's Playing

Virginia @ Florida State

Current Records: Virginia 12-3; Florida State 5-12

What to Know

The #13 Virginia Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia took their game against UNC 65-58. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was forward Ben Vander Plas, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles ended up a good deal behind the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when they played on Wednesday, losing 90-75. FSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Matthew Cleveland, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and guard Caleb Mills, who had 19 points.

Virginia is now 12-3 while FSU sits at 5-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 59.5 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Seminoles are stumbling into the matchup with the 36th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won six out of their last ten games against Virginia.