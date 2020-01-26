Watch Florida State vs. Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Virginia @ Florida State

Current Records: Virginia 11-4; Florida State 14-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #9 Florida State Seminoles are heading back home. They will square off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU is looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

The Seminoles beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 78-68 last week. FSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Devin Vassell, who had 17 points in addition to five boards and three blocks, and G Trent Forrest, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Virginia came up short against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, falling 63-55. The top scorer for Virginia was F Jay Huff (16 points).

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

FSU is now 14-2 while Virginia sits at 11-4. The Seminoles are 12-1 after wins this year, and the Cavaliers are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 114

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won three out of their last five games against Virginia.