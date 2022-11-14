Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Florida

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 1-1; Florida 2-0

What to Know

The Florida Gators will play host again and welcome the Florida Atlantic Owls to Stephen C. O'Connell Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday. The Gators should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to regain their footing.

Florida beat the Kennesaw State Owls 88-78 on Friday. Florida can attribute much of their success to forward Colin Castleton, who had 33 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic lost to the Ole Miss Rebels on the road by a decisive 80-67 margin. Despite the loss, Florida Atlantic got a solid performance out of Vladislav Goldin, who had 19 points along with nine boards.

Florida Atlantic's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Florida's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Florida Atlantic can steal the Gators' luck or if Florida records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.