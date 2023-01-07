Who's Playing

Georgia @ Florida

Current Records: Georgia 11-3; Florida 7-7

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Georgia Bulldogs will be on the road. The Bulldogs and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. UGA has some work to do to even out the 3-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between UGA and the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UGA wrapped it up with a 76-64 win at home. Among those leading the charge for UGA was guard Terry Roberts, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Florida as they fell 66-63 to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Gators, who have now lost three close ones in a row against A&M. The top scorer for Florida was guard Trey Bonham (21 points).

Georgia's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Florida's defeat dropped them down to 7-7. We'll see if UGA can repeat their recent success or if Florida bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Georgia.