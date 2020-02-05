Watch Florida vs. Georgia: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Florida vs. Georgia basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia @ Florida
Current Records: Georgia 12-9; Florida 13-8
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. UGA might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Texas A&M Aggies 63-48 on Saturday. Guard Anthony Edwards took over for UGA, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 46% of their total) along with 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 61-55 on Saturday. Florida's forward Keyontae Johnson did his thing and had 20 points in addition to seven boards.
The wins brought UGA up to 12-9 and Florida to 13-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: UGA enters the game with 7.7 steals per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But the Gators rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Gators are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Florida have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgia 61 vs. Florida 55
- Jan 19, 2019 - Florida 62 vs. Georgia 52
- Feb 14, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 69
- Jan 30, 2018 - Georgia 72 vs. Florida 60
- Feb 07, 2017 - Florida 72 vs. Georgia 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Florida 80 vs. Georgia 76
- Feb 16, 2016 - Florida 57 vs. Georgia 53
- Jan 02, 2016 - Florida 77 vs. Georgia 63
