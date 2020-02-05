Watch Florida vs. Georgia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia @ Florida

Current Records: Georgia 12-9; Florida 13-8

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. UGA might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Texas A&M Aggies 63-48 on Saturday. Guard Anthony Edwards took over for UGA, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 46% of their total) along with 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 61-55 on Saturday. Florida's forward Keyontae Johnson did his thing and had 20 points in addition to seven boards.

The wins brought UGA up to 12-9 and Florida to 13-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: UGA enters the game with 7.7 steals per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. But the Gators rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia.