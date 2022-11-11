Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Florida

Current Records: Kennesaw State 1-0; Florida 1-0

What to Know

The Florida Gators' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Florida was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Stony Brook Seawolves 81-45 at home. The Gators' Will Richard filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 99-56 win over the LaGrange Panthers.

Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Monday, where they covered a 26.5-point spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Florida ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 66.5 on average. But Kennesaw State enters the matchup with 74.8 points per game on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -105

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.