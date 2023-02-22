Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Florida
Current Records: Kentucky 18-9; Florida 14-13
What to Know
The Florida Gators have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kentucky Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. Florida and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while Florida will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Florida ended up a good deal behind the Arkansas Razorbacks when they played this past Saturday, losing 84-65. One thing holding Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Kyle Lofton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, UK didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Volunteers at home this past Saturday as they won 66-54. UK got double-digit scores from four players: forward Oscar Tshiebwe (16), guard Cason Wallace (16), forward Chris Livingston (12), and forward Jacob Toppin (11).
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Florida was in the race but had to settle for second with a 72-67 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Florida.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Kentucky 72 vs. Florida 67
- Mar 05, 2022 - Kentucky 71 vs. Florida 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kentucky 78 vs. Florida 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - Florida 71 vs. Kentucky 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - Kentucky 76 vs. Florida 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kentucky 71 vs. Florida 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Florida 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Florida 80 vs. Kentucky 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Florida 66 vs. Kentucky 64
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kentucky 76 vs. Florida 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Florida 88 vs. Kentucky 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Florida 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Florida 61