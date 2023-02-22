Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Florida

Current Records: Kentucky 18-9; Florida 14-13

What to Know

The Florida Gators have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kentucky Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. Florida and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while Florida will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida ended up a good deal behind the Arkansas Razorbacks when they played this past Saturday, losing 84-65. One thing holding Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Kyle Lofton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UK didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Volunteers at home this past Saturday as they won 66-54. UK got double-digit scores from four players: forward Oscar Tshiebwe (16), guard Cason Wallace (16), forward Chris Livingston (12), and forward Jacob Toppin (11).

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Florida was in the race but had to settle for second with a 72-67 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Florida.