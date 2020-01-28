Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Florida vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Florida
Current Records: Mississippi State 12-7; Florida 12-7
What to Know
Get ready for an SEC battle as the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Florida Gators will face off at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. MSU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 72.74 points per game.
MSU needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 63-62 to the Oklahoma Sooners. The top scorers for the Bulldogs were guard Robert Woodard II (15 points) and guard Tyson Carter (14 points).
Meanwhile, Florida ended up a good deal behind the Baylor Bears when they played on Saturday, losing 72-61. A silver lining for Florida was the play of guard Andrew Nembhard, who had 16 points and eight assists.
MSU isn't expected to pull this one out (Florida is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Bulldogs are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Gators are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
Series History
Florida have won three out of their last four games against Mississippi State.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Mississippi State 71 vs. Florida 68
- Jan 10, 2018 - Florida 71 vs. Mississippi State 54
- Feb 18, 2017 - Florida 57 vs. Mississippi State 52
- Jan 19, 2016 - Florida 81 vs. Mississippi State 78
-
