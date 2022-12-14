Who's Playing

Ohio @ Florida

Current Records: Ohio 5-4; Florida 6-4

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will take on the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amalie Arena. The Bobcats should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Youngstown State Penguins typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Ohio proved too difficult a challenge. Ohio narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Youngstown State 81-79. It took five tries, but Ohio can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Gators as they lost 75-54 to the Connecticut Huskies last week. The top scorers for Florida were forward Alex Fudge (13 points), guard Riley Kugel (13 points), and forward Colin Castleton (12 points).

The Bobcats are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Florida's defeat took them down to 6-4 while Ohio's win pulled them up to 5-4. A win for the Gators would reverse both their bad luck and Ohio's good luck. We'll see if Florida manages to pull off that tough task or if Ohio keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.05

Odds

The Gators are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.