Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Florida

Current Records: Tennessee 18-3; Florida 12-9

What to Know

The #2 Tennessee Volunteers are 8-2 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Tennessee and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Florida will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tennessee didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Longhorns at home this past Saturday as they won 82-71. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who had 27 points along with eight boards, and guard Zakai Zeigler, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Gators and the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Florida falling 64-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tennessee is now 18-3 while Florida sits at 12-9. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee comes into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 54.5. As for the Gators, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 22nd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won eight out of their last ten games against Florida.