Watch Florida vs. Texas Tech online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 3 Texas Tech will be facing off against No. 6 Florida, after both teams handled their Round 1 bids with relative ease in double-digit wins over Stephen F. Austin and St. Bonaventure. Their commanding wins came among a first day that was full of tight games and big upsets.

Both relied on stellar play from a few key players. In the case of Florida, it was a relatively strong team effort. Texas Tech, however, would undoubtedly like if its role players could give the stars, namely Keenan Evans, a bit more help.

For now, however, it's next team up for both sides. Florida is looking to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year, while Texas Tech is seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2005, and its third in the current tournament format.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket



About No. 3 seed Texas Tech



In just his second season, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard has done something no Red Raiders coach has done since Bob Knight: Won an NCAA tournament game. Now, however, it's about not settling. As a No. 3 seed, Texas Tech has a tough Round 2 against No. 6 Florida, but Keenan Evans is ready to continue leading this team after putting up 25 points, five assists and six boards in Round 1 against Stephen F. Austin.

About No. 6 seed Florida

Florida was a popular team to put on upset watch against St. Bonaventure, but it handled the No. 11 seed fairly easily in a team effort. Egor Koulachev (20 points) and Jalen Hudson (16 points) helped propel the Gators past the Bonnies, but now the Gators enter the second round as an underdog. Can Florida do what so few teams have this season and contain Evans? That will be the difference in this game in what amounts to a Texas Tech home game.

So what side do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model that entered the tournament on a red-hot 11-1 run.

Viewing Information

Location : American Airlines Arena

: American Airlines Arena Dates : Saturday, March 17 -- 8:40 p.m. ET



: Saturday, March 17 -- 8:40 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.