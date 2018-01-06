WATCH: Florida's Chris Chiozza wins a game in a way you almost never see

Florida stole -- literally -- a victory from Missouri on Saturday afternoon. The way this game ended, I'm not sure you'll see another finish like it in college basketball this season. In fact, look below and try to remember the last time you saw a game wind up finishing like this.

With the game tied at 75, Missouri had possession. Before Missouri's play could find its rhythm, a non-chalant pass from Jordan Geist that was intended for Kassius Robertson was read and timed perfectly by Florida's Chris Chiozza. He got down the floor in time and impeccably laid the ball up and out of his hands just before time expired for a 77-75 Florida victory.

That's a lot harder than it looks. Not just Chiozza's gamble on the steal, but his pace heading up the floor, keeping composure, knowing the game clock and not botching a wide-open layup attempt. Plenty of players in that spot could tighten up. Chiozza was cool and collected. Florida improved to 11-4 and is 3-0 in the SEC. Missouri's now 11-4 with a 1-1 league mark. Jordan Barnett had 28 in the loss for the Tigers. His performance was a boon for a Mizzou team that's trying to be on the right side of the bubble as it waits to find out if prized freshman Michael Porter Jr. will come return from back surgery this season.

Chiozza finished the game with 13 points, six assists -- and that one steal. Chiozza's not a household name, but he's not exactly an unknown, either. Remember, it was his leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Florida a Sweet 16 win over Wisconsin in last year's NCAA Tournament.

Clearly the senior has a knack for the dramatic. He's also been crucial to the Gators' season so far. Florida has talent but it's been an up-and-down team. Really, UF deserved to lose its game Saturday against the Tigers. But Mike White's team caught a few breaks, then Chiozza made his own in the closing seconds. That's the kind of heady play from a senior that coaches find precious and valuable.

It's also going to wind up as a road win that Florida can boost its tournament résumé with come March. This win comes four days after UF won at No. 11 Texas A&M.