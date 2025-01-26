Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Duquesne 9-10, Fordham 8-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.42

What to Know

Duquesne and Fordham are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams have the home-court advantage, but the Dukes are expected to win by 2.5 points.

Duquesne is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Dayton just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 82-62 walloping at the hands of the Flyers. The Dukes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-25.

Duquesne's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tre Dinkins III, who earned 14 points, and Kareem Rozier, who had eight points in addition to five assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell to Loyola Chi. 70-66.

Fordham's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Japhet Medor, who went 6 for 11 en route to 22 points plus six assists, and Jackie Johnson III, who earned 22 points in addition to two steals. The matchup was Johnson III's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Duquesne now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Fordham, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Duquesne came up short against Fordham when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 79-67. Can Duquesne avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duquesne is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Fordham and Duquesne both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.