A win for Fordham would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Maine 37-23.

If Fordham keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Maine will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Maine Black Bears @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Maine 6-4, Fordham 5-5

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.10

The Maine Black Bears will face off against the Fordham Rams at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rose Hill Gym. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Maine is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 103-51 victory over Maine-Augusta. The Black Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 25 points or more this season.

Maine was working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 21.6.

Meanwhile, Fordham earned an 84-75 win over FDU on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Rams.

Fordham's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jackie Johnson III led the charge by scoring 21 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Jahmere Tripp was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Maine's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-4. As for Fordham, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Maine is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Maine came up short against Fordham when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 72-67. Can Maine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Fordham is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Fordham has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Maine.