Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Massachusetts 6-11, Fordham 8-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Massachusetts and Fordham are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. The Minutemen are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, Massachusetts came up short against George Mason and fell 77-70.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Rahsool Diggins, who earned 21 points in addition to two steals. Marqui Worthy was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points.

Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 74-64 to Davidson.

The losing side was boosted by Japhet Medor, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Massachusetts has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for Fordham, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Massachusetts skirted past Fordham 66-64 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Massachusetts since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Fordham is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Fordham and Massachusetts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.