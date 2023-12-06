Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: N.J. Tech 1-6, Fordham 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The N.J. Tech Highlanders will head out on the road to face off against the Fordham Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. N.J. Tech is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for N.J. Tech's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 71-68.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Green Wave on Sunday and fell 89-81.

Despite their defeat, Fordham saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Antrell Charlton, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Abdou Tsimbila, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Fordham were working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tulane only posted eight.

The losses dropped the Highlanders to 1-6 and the Knights to 5-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N.J. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

N.J. Tech skirted past Fordham 53-50 in their previous matchup back in December of 2018. Will N.J. Tech repeat their success, or does Fordham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.