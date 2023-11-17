Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Norfolk State 3-0, Fordham 1-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

What to Know

Norfolk State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Fordham Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Norfolk State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Spartans beat the Pirates 75-68.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fordham last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Big Red.

The Spartans' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Rams, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Norfolk State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Norfolk State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fordham is a 4.5-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Fordham

Abdou Tsimbila: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Norfolk State

No Injury Information