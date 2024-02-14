Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: St. Bona. 14-9, Fordham 10-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fordham is on a five-game streak of home losses, the Bonnies a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rose Hill Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Rams lost to the Rams at home by a decisive 75-60 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fordham in their matchups with the Rams: they've now lost seven in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kyle Rose, who scored five points along with six rebounds and six steals. Another player making a difference was Japhet Medor, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. Bona. on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-69 to the Dukes.

Despite the defeat, St. Bona. had strong showings from Charles Pride, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds, and Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 21 points. Pride is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

The Rams have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-13 record this season. As for the Bonnies, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-9.

Fordham beat the Bonnies 80-74 when the teams last played back in January. Will Fordham repeat their success, or do the Bonnies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.