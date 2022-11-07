Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Fordham

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green and the Fordham Rams will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Rose Hill Gym to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Big Green (9-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Fordham struggled last year, too, ending up 16-16.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Dartmouth could only manage to knock down 41.70% of their shots, making them 50th worst (bottom 86%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. The Rams experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 39.40% of their shots, making them 350th worst (bottom 101%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.