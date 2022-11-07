Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Fordham

What to Know

The Fordham Rams and the Dartmouth Big Green are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Rose Hill Gym. Last year was nothing to brag about for Fordham (16-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Dartmouth struggled last year, too, ending up 9-16.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rams could only manage to knock down 39.40% of their shots, making them 350th worst (bottom 101%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. Dartmouths had an even harder time: they could only manage to knock down 41.70% of their shots, making them 50th worst (bottom 86%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. It could be a slow night.

Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.