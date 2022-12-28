Who's Playing

Davidson @ Fordham

Current Records: Davidson 7-5; Fordham 12-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams haven't won a contest against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Fordham's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Davidson at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham ultimately received the gift of an 80-77 victory from a begrudging VMI squad. The overall outcome was to be expected, but VMI made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Fordham's forward Khalid Moore did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

Speaking of close games: it looks like the Wildcats must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Wednesday. They fell in a 73-70 heartbreaker to the Northeastern Huskies. Despite the defeat, Davidson got a solid performance out of guard Grant Huffman, who had 18 points and five assists. Huffman hadn't helped his team much against the Purdue Boilermakers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Fordham's win lifted them to 12-1 while Davidson's loss dropped them down to 7-5. We'll see if Fordham can repeat their recent success or if Davidson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Davidson have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Fordham.