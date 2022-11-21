Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Fordham

Current Records: Holy Cross 1-3; Fordham 3-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Holy Cross Crusaders at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Rams didn't have too much trouble with the Illinois-Chicago Flames at home this past Saturday as they won 79-65. Guard Darius Quisenberry was the offensive standout of the matchup for Fordham, picking up 25 points.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 81-79 to the Stonehill Skyhawks. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Holy Cross had been the slight favorite coming in.

This next contest looks promising for Fordham, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Fordham's win lifted them to 3-1 while Holy Cross' defeat dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Crusaders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Odds

The Rams are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.