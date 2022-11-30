Who's Playing

Maine @ Fordham

Current Records: Maine 4-2; Fordham 6-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Maine Black Bears at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Fordham beat the Harvard Crimson 68-60 on Sunday. Fordham got double-digit scores from four players: guard Darius Quisenberry (18), forward Abdou Tsimbila (16), guard Kyle Rose (13), and forward Khalid Moore (10). Tsimbila had some trouble finding his footing against the Stonehill Skyhawks last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Maine came up short against the Brown Bears on Sunday, falling 70-63.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 6-1 while Maine's loss dropped them down to 4-2. In their win, Fordham relied heavily on Abdou Tsimbila, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds along with five blocks. Maine will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fordham have won two out of their last three games against Maine.