Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ Fordham
Current Records: Massachusetts 13-10; Fordham 18-5
What to Know
The Fordham Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Rose Hill Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Rams winning the first 85-73 at home and UMass taking the second 81-73.
Fordham came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Sunday, falling 68-58. Forward Khalid Moore wasn't much of a difference maker for Fordham; Moore picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 12-point finish.
Meanwhile, the matchup between UMass and the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with UMass falling 93-78. A silver lining for the Minutemen was the play of forward Matt Cross, who had 28 points.
The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while UMass have struggled against the spread on the road.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
Odds
The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Fordham have won six out of their last ten games against Massachusetts.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Massachusetts 81 vs. Fordham 73
- Feb 28, 2022 - Fordham 85 vs. Massachusetts 73
- Feb 03, 2021 - Massachusetts 60 vs. Fordham 54
- Jan 17, 2021 - Massachusetts 65 vs. Fordham 46
- Feb 22, 2020 - Massachusetts 57 vs. Fordham 49
- Feb 06, 2019 - Fordham 85 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Jan 27, 2018 - Fordham 82 vs. Massachusetts 69
- Jan 21, 2017 - Fordham 71 vs. Massachusetts 68
- Feb 17, 2016 - Fordham 76 vs. Massachusetts 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Fordham 78 vs. Massachusetts 72