Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Fordham

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-10; Fordham 18-5

What to Know

The Fordham Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Rose Hill Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Rams winning the first 85-73 at home and UMass taking the second 81-73.

Fordham came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Sunday, falling 68-58. Forward Khalid Moore wasn't much of a difference maker for Fordham; Moore picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 12-point finish.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UMass and the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday was not particularly close, with UMass falling 93-78. A silver lining for the Minutemen was the play of forward Matt Cross, who had 28 points.

The Rams are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while UMass have struggled against the spread on the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fordham have won six out of their last ten games against Massachusetts.