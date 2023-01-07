Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ Fordham

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 6-8; Fordham 12-3

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 8-1 against the Fordham Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Saint Joseph's will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Rose Hill Gym at 2 p.m. ET.

The Hawks were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 76-56 beatdown courtesy of the Dayton Flyers. Saint Joseph's got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cameron Brown (13), guard Erik Reynolds II (12), forward Kacper Klaczek (11), and guard Christian Winborne (10).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Fordham as they fell 82-79 to the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday. Guard Darius Quisenberry did his best for Fordham, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 42% of their total).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won eight out of their last nine games against Fordham.