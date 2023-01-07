Who's Playing
Saint Joseph's @ Fordham
Current Records: Saint Joseph's 6-8; Fordham 12-3
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks are 8-1 against the Fordham Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Saint Joseph's will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Rose Hill Gym at 2 p.m. ET.
The Hawks were expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 76-56 beatdown courtesy of the Dayton Flyers. Saint Joseph's got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cameron Brown (13), guard Erik Reynolds II (12), forward Kacper Klaczek (11), and guard Christian Winborne (10).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Fordham as they fell 82-79 to the Rhode Island Rams on Wednesday. Guard Darius Quisenberry did his best for Fordham, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Joseph's have won eight out of their last nine games against Fordham.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - Saint Joseph's 73 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Saint Joseph's 66 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 14, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 71 vs. Fordham 55
- Jan 20, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 68 vs. Fordham 46
- Feb 04, 2017 - Fordham 86 vs. Saint Joseph's 83
- Jan 07, 2017 - Saint Joseph's 70 vs. Fordham 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 82 vs. Fordham 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 80 vs. Fordham 55