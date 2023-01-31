Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Fordham

Current Records: Saint Louis 15-6; Fordham 17-4

What to Know

The Fordham Rams are 1-6 against the Saint Louis Billikens since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Rams and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham strolled past George Washington with points to spare, taking the matchup 85-70. Among those leading the charge for Fordham was forward Khalid Moore, who had 30 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Billikens and the Davidson Wildcats clashed this past Friday, but Saint Louis ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. Having forecasted a close win for Saint Louis, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on Saint Louis scored in the double digits: guard Javon Pickett (14), guard Javonte Perkins (13), guard Yuri Collins (12), and guard Gibson Jimerson (11).

The wins brought Fordham up to 17-4 and Saint Louis to 15-6. The Rams are 13-3 after wins this year, Saint Louis 9-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Louis have won six out of their last seven games against Fordham.