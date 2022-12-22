Who's Playing

VMI @ Fordham

Current Records: VMI 5-7; Fordham 11-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the VMI Keydets at noon ET Dec. 22 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Fordham and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last week was still a pretty decisive one as Fordham wrapped it up with a 90-77 win at home. Fordham's forward Khalid Moore was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.

Meanwhile, VMI came up short against the American Eagles last Tuesday, falling 69-61.

Fordham is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Fordham's victory lifted them to 11-1 while VMI's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if Fordham can repeat their recent success or if the Keydets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 14-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.