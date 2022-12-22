Who's Playing

VMI @ Fordham

Current Records: VMI 5-7; Fordham 11-1

What to Know

The Fordham Rams have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the VMI Keydets at noon ET Dec. 22 at Rose Hill Gym. The Rams are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Fordham and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last week was still a pretty decisive one as Fordham wrapped it up with a 90-77 victory at home. Fordham can attribute much of their success to forward Khalid Moore, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, VMI came up short against the American Eagles last Tuesday, falling 69-61.

Fordham's win lifted them to 11-1 while VMI's defeat dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if Fordham can repeat their recent success or if the Keydets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.