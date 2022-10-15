Allen Fieldhouse was home to many outstanding performances from Mario Chalmers, who had a decorated career at Kansas that culminated with a national championship in 2008. It seems the arena's rims haven't forgotten his touch.

Chalmers sank a half-court shot with ease at Late Night in the Phog -- Kansas' annual pep rally for the men's and women's basketball teams -- on Friday, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd. Even current Kansas players got into the moment by celebrating with Chalmers.

As if the crowd wasn't amped enough after Chalmers' shot, a Kansas student drained another from half-court attempt moments after, and that one had the entire Jayhawks team hyped. Here's a look at the two incredible makes:

A standout for the Jayhawks from 2006-08, Chalmers earned two All-Big 12 selections, made three All-Big 12 defensive teams and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts in the 2006-07 season. He also won the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award after leading the Jayhawks to their national title win in 2008, when his buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the championship game against Memphis forced overtime.

It took another 14 seasons for Kansas to win its next national championship, and the team celebrated the feat by raising the 2021-22 championship banner during Friday's Late Night at the Phog. The Jayhawks' hunt for a second consecutive national title will begin Nov. 3, when they open the 2022-23 season with an exhibition match against Pittsburg State.