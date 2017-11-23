WATCH: Fort Wayne player tries drawing foul on Kentucky coach John Calipari

When playing a top-10 team, some players will go to wild extremes to try and get a competitive edge on the hardwood.

That was the case on Wednesday night when Fort Wayne player Xzavier Taylor chased down a ball on a crash course towards the Kentucky sideline. Instead of coming up with the ball, though, he came up with an A-plus level flop in an apparent attempt to draw a foul on .... Kentucky coach John Calipari.

He really flopped on Coach Cal 😂 pic.twitter.com/tgNWXs9gfY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2017

Not a bad effort there, but he apparently didn't sell it hard enough. Because somehow John Calipari got away with this out-of-bounds hand check.

Further proof that bluebloods really do get the benefit of the doubt with officials.