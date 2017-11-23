WATCH: Fort Wayne player tries drawing foul on Kentucky coach John Calipari
Officials didn't buy the flop, but the Mastadons player gets an A-plus for his acting efforts
When playing a top-10 team, some players will go to wild extremes to try and get a competitive edge on the hardwood.
That was the case on Wednesday night when Fort Wayne player Xzavier Taylor chased down a ball on a crash course towards the Kentucky sideline. Instead of coming up with the ball, though, he came up with an A-plus level flop in an apparent attempt to draw a foul on .... Kentucky coach John Calipari.
Not a bad effort there, but he apparently didn't sell it hard enough. Because somehow John Calipari got away with this out-of-bounds hand check.
Further proof that bluebloods really do get the benefit of the doubt with officials.
